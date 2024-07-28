Victoria’s Secrets: Joyous celebrations

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Those joyous words rang out at The Hampton Synagogue, an Orthodox congregation, as they were engaged by Pentecostal Evangelist Bishop Robert Stearns dramatically delivered Saturday’s shabbos sermon.

Rabbi Marc Schneier has delivered extraordinary guests to the congregation and the visit of Bishop Stearns, one of the leading evangelists in the U.S., was no surprise. Weeks before, we heard from an Imam Musa Drammeh from the Bronx and the week before a feisty Andrew Cuomo and previously Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul.

I loved the Bishop’s brim and fire presentation while wearing a yarmulke. His three sons’ mom is Jewish and they are practicing Jews — one practicing reform, the other conservative and the third orthodox — all in support of Israel and fighting antisemitism.

It’s good to know we, as Jews, are not alone. He called Jesus our cousin and spoke about how Christians are rooted in the Jewish faith.

Stearns’ warm, charismatic and dramatic words moved the people in the packed synagogue, with congregants overflowing onto the garden and the patio.

The Evangelist movement of Protestant Christians who believe in being born again — they are ¼ of the U.S. population — preach the historicity of the bible. They overwhelmingly believe in Israel’s right of existence and the bond between Jews and Christians, understanding that Israel has inhabited the land for 5,000 years.

Pentecostalists are a part of the Evangelistic movement, but add to their services faith healing and charismatic expressions like “Hallelujah!”

I took joy in the Bishop’s charismatic presentation and support of the Jewish people.

Another two charismatic men — Geraldo Rivera and Bill O’Reilly — had breakfast with me at 75 Main in Southampton. I wanted to express my appreciation for their support of Life’s WORC, the organization I founded that serves people with autism and developmental disabilities. Geraldo and Bill have generously donated to the organization for years.

Last week, Geraldo and I hosted a fundraising party in my backyard, gathering new supporters, and, for 36 years, we have raised millions of dollars with the Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic. I was grateful that this year Geraldo donated $50,000, which will go to support the new Workforce Program that Life’s WORC is creating to provide meaningful work skills and recreation to those people in need in our disability world.

At the party under the tent, we celebrated John and Margo Catsimatidis as Philanthropists of the Year and recognized Dr. Peter Micholas with the Humanitarian Award.

Joseph Sprung donated soft, cuddly teddy bears for all the guests, our hug of gratitude for their acts of guidance by attending and contributing.

We can’t do it alone, and so many people need help for their children.

It was a glorious day on many levels.

The week ended with pure fun with my Palm Beach & Hamptons friends Cornelia and Ralph

Heins, who invited me to a dinner party as the sun set at their Bridge Golf Club.

A night of togetherness

My son Josh and daughter Elizabeth and their team put together a spectacular night at Chefs of the Hamptons at Sí Sí in East Hampton. The event brought extraordinary wines and food to 500 people. What a night!

Raising Dollars for GEM

Michael Capponi, founder and president of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), and colleagues provide direct help for people in the U.S. and around the globe who have suffered catastrophes in their communities from Houston after their floods, to Jamaica and Haiti when they were devastated by hurricanes, to Israelis in the northern region who are being displaced.

For more information, visit globalempowermentmission.org.

Love to you, my dear readers.