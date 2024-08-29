US tennis legend Lindsay Davenport honored at City Parks’ annual tennis benefit

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

City Parks Foundation, a non-profit offering free youth programs in public parks throughout the five boroughs, honored three-time grand slam winner Lindsay Davenport at its Annual Tennis Benefit at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The non-profit also honored humanitarian and philanthropist Jean Troubh at its 26th annual tennis benefit on Tuesday night. At the same time, CityParks Play student Sean Dicks received the 2024 Billie Jean King Junior Achievement Award at the event.

Davenport, a former World Number 1 who also won three doubles grand slam titles, is one of only five players to end the year as World Number 1 at least four times. City Parks honored her on Tuesday in recognition of her illustrious career, which included a US Open singles title in 1998, a Wimbledon singles title in 1999 and an Australian Open singles title in 2000.

Davenport also won Gold while representing the United States at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.

City Parks said it was honoring Troubh in recognition of her work helping non-profit organizations fulfill their missions. Troubh has served as a Trustee on more than 15 non-profit boards and has spent 33 years on the City Parks Foundation Board, where she is currently executive chair.

She is also a vice president of the Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation, which seeks to expand opportunities for individuals and families from low-income and marginalized communities, and an honorary chair of the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services.

In a statement issued before Tuesday night’s Annual Tennis Benefit, City Parks Director of Sports Mike Silverman said Davenport and Troubh had both made an enormous impact on young athletes in New York City. Silverman also paid tribute to tennis legend Billie Jean King, who co-chairs the annual benefit alongside fellow US tennis legend and Douglaston native John McEnroe.

“We are honored to recognize the extraordinary contributions of Jean Troubh and Lindsay Davenport, who share in our dedication to uplifting and empowering young athletes. I want to especially thank Billie Jean King and the USTA for their commitment to our youth programs and this vital fundraiser,” Silverman said.

He added that the annual event plays a crucial role in City Parks’ efforts to bring free and accessible tennis instruction to thousands of children in the city.

Dicks, a 17-year-old Bronx native, received the Billie Jean King Junior Achievement Award for excellence in the CityParks Tennis program and participation in the CityParks Tennis BNP Paribas Aces tournament. Dicks is currently an intern at City Parks and was chosen to represent CityParks Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a guest.