Join the Bayside Anglers Group on Saturday, April 26, for the 29th Annual Little Neck Bay Shoreline Cleanup—a beloved spring tradition that helps keep one of Queens’ most scenic waterfronts clean, green, and community-friendly.

From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers of all ages will gather at Crocheron Park on 214-41 34th Ave. in Bayside for a shoreline sweep stretching from the park’s overpass south to the final bench along Joe Michael’s Mile. The rain-or-shine event welcomes local residents, families, students, and community groups to lend a hand in beautifying the shoreline just as warmer weather invites more visitors to the bayfront paths.

Founded in 1994, the Bayside Anglers Group has hosted this award-winning cleanup annually in partnership with NYC Parks and the city’s Partnership for Parks initiative. What started as a grassroots effort by a group of fishing friends has grown into a longstanding community service event that draws dozens of volunteers each year.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools—such as work gloves, trash grabbers, and sturdy footwear suited for rocky terrain—as they remove debris and help restore the natural beauty of the Little Neck Bay shoreline. Water and snacks will be available, and students or volunteers who need credit hours can request a certificate of completion for their efforts.

Crocheron Park, located along Little Neck Bay, offers sweeping views of the waterfront and is a popular destination for walking, biking, fishing, and birdwatching. The cleanup helps ensure the natural environment remains safe and inviting for both wildlife and people.

In addition to the annual cleanup, the Bayside Anglers Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, hosts a range of events year-round—from youth fishing clinics and BBQs to community festivals and holiday parties—all aimed at fostering conservation, sportsmanship, and civic pride.

For more details on the April 26 cleanup, visit baysideanglers.com.