Mets honor Grimace with purple stadium seat at Citi Field, celebrating mascot’s role in season turnaround

As the New York Mets began their final homestand of the 2024 regular season on Monday, Sept. 16, the team announced the installation of a purple seat to pay tribute to the McDonald’s mascot Grimace, whose first pitch prior to a game on June 12 coincided with the start of a seven-game winning streak and the team turning the season around.

Grimace threw out the first pitch at Citi Field tonight 🍟 (via @SNY_Mets)pic.twitter.com/aTB2ziX5xc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 13, 2024

Mets fans were quick to credit the giant purple tastebud for the team’s metamorphosis from 11 games under .500 to a playoff contender. He has become a symbol for the team’s success this season, as they look to maintain a wild card spot with 12 games left in the season.

The purple seat, which has Grimace’s name on it, is located at the Coca-Cola Corner in the right field, at section 302, row 6, seat 12. The row and section match the date of the mascot’s first pitch. The installation of this seat comes ahead of fan appreciation weekend, set to run from Sept. 20-22.

“It’s been great to see how our fanbase created the Grimace phenomenon following his first pitch in June and in the months since,” Mets SVP of Partnerships Brenden Mallette said. “As we explored how to further capture the magic of this moment and celebrate our new celebrity fan, installing a commemorative seat ahead of fan appreciation weekend felt like the perfect way to give something back to the fans in a fun and unique way. This enables our fans to be a part of the Grimace fun, while enjoying a game at Citi Field.”

As part of the celebration, the Mets gave away Grimace-themed goodie bags to fans at Monday’s home game against the Washington Nationals.