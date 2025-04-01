Mets announce the four Taste of Queens and Coca-Cola Food Truck winners for the 2025 season

Dorado Tacos and Quesadillas is among the four local small businesses that will have its food featured at Citi Field in 2025.

The New York Mets announced Monday the four local small businesses that will be featured at Citi Field’s Taste of Queens food stand and the Coca-Cola Food Truck throughout the 2025 season.

Arepalicious and Thai Tai Eatery will alternate with each other at the Taste of Queens stand, located in the “Taste of the City” area of the field level. Fieldtrip and Dorado Tacos and Quesadillas will be at the Coca-Cola Food Truck in the Coca-Cola Corner of the stadium.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arepalicious, Dorado Tacos and Quesadillas, Fieldtrip and Thai Tai Eatery to Citi Field’s award-winning culinary lineup this season,” Mets Vice President of Ballpark Experience James Benesh said. “Highlighting local small businesses through the Taste of Queens and Coca-Cola Food Truck programs has been an important initiative for the organization and a great way to connect to our local communities. These four incredible businesses have such unique stories and cuisines that will allow us to continue to provide Mets fans with the best ballpark food in Major League Baseball.”

From the Mets’ home opener on Friday, April 4, through Thursday, June 26, Arepalicious will occupy the Taste of Queens and Fieldtrip will be running the Coca-Cola Food Truck.

The founders of Arepalicious initially started the business at home as a hobby before bringing their food to food markets across the borough of Queens. The business grew to the point that in 2018, the founders were able to afford a physical location, Arepalicious Restaurant and Bakery at 137-20 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park. Those who visit the Taste of the City location can get the cheese arepas, a flatbread stuffed with shredded chicken, shredded beef or guacamole cotija cheese and house sauce.

At Fieldtrip’s various New York City locations, the food is influenced by global flavors and techniques from various cultures. The menu at the Coca-Cola Food Truck will include the jerk meatball bowl, which is comprised of ground turkey, 50 cut mushrooms, jollof rice, plantains and cucumber coconut yogurt, and the braised beef bowl, made up of Texas brown rice, chipotle black beans, plantains, scallions and fresno peppers.

From Tuesday, July 2 through Sunday, Sept. 21, Thai Tai Eatery will be at the Taste of Queens stand and Dorado Tacos and Quesadillas will be at the Coca-Cola Food Truck.

Thai Tai Eatery will be offering classic banh mi, which is a baguette comprised of slices of traditional Vietnamese ham, roasted Vietnamese sausage, spicy mayonnaise, fresh cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon and cilantro. The restaurant, located at 59-61 69th St. in Maspeth, has a menu that is inspired by local Thai kitchens, featuring a variety of favorites. Ingredients for each dish are carefully selected ingredients to ensure maximum flavor.

Dorado Tacos and Quesadillas, located at 28 E. 12th St. in Manhattan, takes great pride in its innovative approach to Mexican street food. The food truck location will be offering shrimp quesadillas and carne asada quesadillas, both on flour tortillas with a three-cheese blend and a choice of salsa or sour cream, as well as carne asada tacos, comprised of grilled steak, guacamole and pico de gallo, and shrimp tacos, made up of grilled shrimp, cabbage, crema, pico de gallo and pickled onions.

“We proudly support local, diverse businesses and the opportunity for them to access a greater customer base with the support of the Mets,” Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Commercial Director Michael Nelson said. “Liberty’s core mission is to serve our local customers, businesses and the employees who live in the same communities where we work every day. This is a great partnership that we value every season and look forward to the success these local restaurants will realize.”

Since the Taste of Queens and the Coca-Cola Food Truck were launched in 2023, the Mets and Coca-Cola have put an emphasis on spotlighting local vendors and restaurants. Businesses within the community get celebrated and the wide variety of food across New York City gets showcased.

Celebrity Chef Adam Richman has teamed up with the Mets and Coca-Cola to help provide local restaurants like these four with the opportunity to be featured at Citi Field this season.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the incredible food program with the Mets at Citi Field, for two years now, but I think it’s incredibly special that the opportunity I have been given isn’t just for TV personalities or celebrity chefs,” Richman said. “I’m excited to meet these incredible food industry professionals, to learn their story, to exchange ideas, inspiration, recipes and to be there to help them in any way I can, using what I have learned during my years in the hospitality industry.”

Citi Field was named Best Stadium Food in 2023 and Best Baseball Stadium Food in 2024 and in 2025 by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. The Mets organization credits the diversity in the food they offer as a big reason for this success.