Community-driven donation fuels Middle Village Roller Hockey League’s new season

The new season of the Middle Village Roller Hockey League is kicking off with thrilling matchups and a renewed sense of community spirit as a heartwarming act of generosity has given the league an extra boost of support.

On Monday, April 14, the league accepted a sizeable donation of 14 complete sets of new, recycled hockey equipment—courtesy of ‘Play it Forward,’ a sports equipment recycling initiative led by the mother-and-son duo Robin and Drew Siegel.

The donation was hand-delivered to the James Bohan Hockey Rink in Juniper Park, where the league’s players, coaches, and families have already been hard at work making the most of the spring season.

“This new equipment is a huge help to all of our families and kids who are out on the rink every day, wearing down their equipment and needing some new gear,” said Paul Pogozelski, President of the MVP Roller Hockey League.

“Recycling old sports gear is a great way to help keep local sports teams alive, and I think this gear will help give other families a chance at keeping their kids in the game.”

The Siegels began collecting gently used sports gear at the start of the year and were inspired to contact the league after seeing its dedication to community engagement and youth development. The donated equipment underwent a meticulous cleaning and inspection process to ensure it was in top condition for the young athletes.

“This is what we are all about,” said Robin Siegel. “We absolutely loved what the Middle Village Hockey League means to the community, and after seeing all the work Paul did to help bring it back, it only makes sense that we help them in any way possible.”

Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed. In recognition of their commitment to community service, Senator Joseph Addabbo sent Sean McCabe from his office to award Drew and Robin Siegel with honorary citations on his behalf, highlighting their selfless contributions to local youth and the spirit of giving back.

“Being active in the community and putting ourselves out there has been the biggest booster over these past couple of years,” Pogozelski added. “So to see Drew and Robin doing the same type of work to make sure they help as many people as possible is really an inspiration. They’re going to go very far.”

The generous donation came on the heels of an action-packed opening weekend on March 15, when the MVP Roller Hockey League launched its spring season with a series of exciting games. Despite a heavy rainstorm that flooded the rink, a dedicated crew of volunteers, parents, and league staff rallied to clear the water and get the games back on track.

The season’s first matchup featured the Hitmen taking on the Stingers in a high-scoring showdown. Star player Alexander Posylkin lit up the scoreboard with five goals and two assists, leading the Hitmen to a decisive win. With his impressive performance, Posylkin quickly became a standout to watch this season.

Later that day, the Tigers clashed with the Squirrels in a tight, fast-paced game. The Tigers came out on top with a 4–1 victory, thanks to a stellar effort from goalie Roman Semenyuk, who made over 20 saves and earned MVP honors. On offense, Jake Browne and Frank Ehrhart showed excellent chemistry, combining for all four of the Tigers’ goals.

With the season now in full swing and a fresh batch of equipment in hand, the league is more energized than ever.

The Play it Forward organization continues to collect donations throughout April, focusing on youth sports, including baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, and, of course, roller hockey. Those interested in donating can contact Drew Siegel at drew.siegel2027@gmail.com.