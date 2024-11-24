Victoria’s secrets: Thankfully back in action

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Thanks to HHS’ Dr. Jon Vigdorchik, my Parker Jewish home physical therapist and my Trainer Susie, I’m back in action after my Oct. 1 knee replacement and delighted to be back on the scene.

My friend, theatre producer Wendy Federman, invited me to a dinner party at the exclusive Chef Mario Carbone membership ZZ’s Club on the West Side Highway adjacent to Hudson Yards. I was happy to see “The Vessel” brightly lit and reopened. It’s an experience to be explored and climbed while offering spectacular views of our stupendous city.

The club was jam-packed and boasts several private dining rooms, and I was lucky enough to be hosted by Richard Fitzburgh and his partner at JP Morgan Chase, Sam McGuire.

Chef Carbone, a Queens-bred culinary sensation, has multiple luxury restaurants around the world and his Italian menus have brought A-listers like Rihanna and the Kardashians to his hot spots.

The setting in the club is like an “indoor theme park” with over-the-top decor in each room. The private dining room has rich, green walls, appropriate for our hosts’ money management business.

To my delight, I saw old friends Paola and her husband Arnie Rosenshein, part of my “Golden Triangle” friendships in NYC, the Hamptons and Palm Beach. The conversations were lively and the five courses were superb, accompanied by our hosts’ selection of fine wines. The night went too fast.

Earlier in the day, I was privileged to accept a $50,000 donation from Dr. Harvey Manes to create a Manes Art Program at Life’s WORC headquarters in Garden City.

On Wednesday, my events team extraordinaire produced our Power Women of Long Island celebration at the Crest Hollow Country Club, which filled the room with over 500 people saluting our spectacular women.

We were blessed to have the beautiful, talented and exuberant emcee Erin Colton, from News 12 Long Island, with Mike from Bravo Sound creating unique songs for each honoree to walk the red carpet. The room seemed to rock with the energy from the guests. What a night!

I’m so grateful to the events team led by my daughter Elizabeth and Toni, who knocked the event out of the park. They created a night to be remembered!

But that was only the week’s midpoint. I went on to attend, at the iconic and newly renovated Palace Theatre, the opening night of the brilliant Tammy Faye musical featuring music from Elton John. Sir Elton wrote the music that I’m sure will become hits outside of the show.

Award-winning London actress Kay Brayben belted out a wonderful rendition of “If You Came To See My Cry,” which should become an anthem for all of us going through traumatic times. She brought the house down with her magnificent performance!

My hosts Bonnie Comley (CEO of BroadwayHD and three-time Tony award-winning producer) and her producer husband Stewart F. Lane also hosted Bill Campbell, who owns the iconic Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, and his wife Christine Wächter-Campbell, who owns the Winston Wächter Fine Art gallery. What fun to meet them.

That’s what I love about my life, it’s a giant spiderweb connecting people!

Finishing off the “I’m Back” week, I had a purely decadent time at Bloomingdale’s for a Night of Glamour hosted by fashionistas Dee Rivera and the indomitable and stunning Jean Shafiroff in one of her fabulous gowns.

It was an opportunity for makeovers and great conversations with old friends and new.

To be continued…

See more photos online.