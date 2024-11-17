Victoria’s Secrets: Extraordinary times and recovery

Oriada Islami (c.) and the magnificent performers from the Opera Tech take a bow.

It’s hard to believe that just six weeks after my knee replacement, I’m getting my life back. It’s been an extraordinary recovery. Now, on to the world!

I was sad to hear a dear friend tell me her daughter has not stopped crying since the Trump victory. I know people were passionate about their candidates during the campaign, but I believe you take in the results and then live and fight for what you believe in. Life is a roller coaster and what is today is not necessarily tomorrow.

When my daughter Lara was at the Willowbrook State School in their Baby Rehabilitation program and I was filled with hope for her future, the state facility lost critical funding after her being there only a year. My husband Murray, a fierce litigator, and I, a leader of a wonderful woman’s fundraising volunteer group, Life’s WORC, picked ourselves up and began the “Willowbrook Wars.” We organized and won.

Whichever candidate you supported is a call for action. That’s what our democracy is about. We believe, we act!

You can say that the president elect is a man who has made an extraordinary recovery. We all wish him success, for his success is our success and our country’s success.

On election night, I was privileged to host a TV show on QPTV in which I interviewed six candidates and community leaders involved in the Queens races. I loved their passion and that’s what politics should be. Watch the entire video at youtube.com/@SchnepsMedia.

Later in the week, I met an extraordinary woman, Oriada Islami, who brings her passions to life. She grew up with parents who were opera singers and is devoting her life to promoting musicians.

This week, I had the joy — thanks to my friend Sal Camella — to attend her celebration of iconic American composers. She founded and directs The Opera Tech, a 25-year devotion to offering opera singers an opportunity to perform, learn and build an audience.

Friday night, I was privileged to see her talented opera singers Danielle Walker and David Morgans, as well as renowned clarinetist Igli Tuga, from Albania, who performs all over the world, perform alongside a 15-person orchestra.

A bonus was that the performance was held in the Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall, surrounded by Lincoln Center and endowed by the same family who built Kaufman Astoria Studios in Queens. The neighborhood has been enhanced by the studio’s presence!

The wonderful acoustics of the Kaufman Center made me appreciate the magnificent voices singing some of my all time favorite songs, including “Maria” from West Side Story, the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, and selections from My Fair Lady.

The performance was like a journey back in time that finished with a standing ovation from the appreciative audience.

I was delighted to be accompanied by my neighbor, writer Tania Carner, and fellow Hamptonite, Landscape Architect Frederico Azevedo. We were all transformed by the performances and I wish Oriada continued success in following her passion. For more information, visit theoperatech.org.

To finish the weekend, I was happy to support Mount Sinai Nassau’s gala held at The Lannin in Eisenhower Park. I met many old friends at the cocktail party and celebrated Bethpage Federal Credit Union CEO Linda Armyn, who was being honored.

As the expression goes, “you’ve come a long way, baby,” and that’s how I feel about my extraordinary recovery!

On to the next adventure!

Love to you, my dear readers.