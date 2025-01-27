Mets fans and players have an Amazin’ time at Amazin’ Day

The Queens Crew dance team was on hand to enjoy and take part in the festivities at Amazin’ Day.

Hundreds of Mets fans gathered at Citi Field in Flushing on Saturday, Jan. 25, to enjoy the festivities offered at the “Amazin’ Day” fan fest.

Attendees got to meet, take pictures with and get autographs from their favorite Mets alumni, current players on the team and up-and-coming prospects, sit in on panel discussions with many of these players and explore the stadium, which featured several different different things to do, including hitting in the batting cage, throwing in the bullpen, exploring items on display in a pop-up museum and much more.

The event was as fun for the players as it was for the fans. Many of the former and current Mets players and coaches joined the fans in the experiences throughout the day. For some players, like former Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa, this event was special to them because they grew up as Mets fans.

“It’s hours and hours of getting a chance to see so many alumni,” Figueroa said. “This is such a tremendous event that [Mets owners] Alex and Steve [Cohen] put together. This is beyond what a fan fest used to be. Imagine a fan fest on steroids. I think this is one of those events fan will appreciate, fans will be surprised by how much thought went into every single corner of Citi Field. You just never know who you’re going to see and never know who you’re going to meet.

Figueroa, who grew up in Brooklyn and was drafted by the Mets in 1995 and eventually made his way back to the organization to pitch for the big league club in 2008 and 2009, said he still finds himself starstruck by former Mets he grew up watching, like Roger McDowell.

“It’s amazing just to have lived the dream of pitching at Shea Stadium,” Figueroa said. “I remember when I got my first two-strike count and got the cheers and slow clap waiting for strike three. I didn’t do it the first time, but the second time I did it. For those seven seconds the crowd went wild, I felt like Dwight Gooden. I knew what it was like.”

The Mets players on hand for the event ranged from legends within the organization’s history, like David Wright, Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden, to fan favorites, like Benny Agbayani, Butch Huskey and Turk Wendell.

“Just like the day said, it’s been amazing. We didn’t know what to expect, but it’s been better than we anticipated,” Amazin’ Day attendee Scott Shanes said. “I can’t believe the amount of players that are here. More than I imagined. I thought it would be a couple of the recent players and some from years past, but everywhere we turn, there’s a guy from 1986, the 90s, 2000s and even present players. And it’s not just the superstars. They’ve brought back everybody to make this day truly amazing.

For many players, like knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who pitched for the Mets from 2010-2012, winning the National League Cy Young Award in his final year with the team, Amazin’ Fest brought back great memories.

“Some of the most special memories I’ve had as a baseball player were here,” Dickey said. “Being able to interact with the people who came and watched me play when I got to play is special. I think the Cy Young year was pretty special. It was a life-changing year for me and for my family, so it’s hard not to think about my time here and not think about that.”

Mets reliever Reed Garrett, who spent time overseeing and helping fans throw in the bullpen, felt Amazin’ Fest was a great way for the Mets and the fans to kick off the start of the 2025 season.

“We’re all itching to get back to spring training, so this is a good start to get the juices flowing and get ready for the 2025 season,” Garrett said. “Last year, you really saw the energy that the fans poured into the games. To meet the people behind that energy is special. I think it’s nice the fans get to meet us on a personal level too. We like to have fun and get to know them as well.”

Mets fans of all ages ended up having a lot of fun. This event, combined with the team’s strong performance in 2024, has many fans in attendance optimistic about how far the team can go in 2025. After coming within two wins of a World Series appearance last season, the fans hope this year they can make it to, and perhaps even win, the Fall Classic.

“[Amazin’ Day] has been incredible. It’s exceeded expectations by far,” Mets fan Jared Gould said. “I think it’s so well-run. Great fan opportunities to meet the players, be involved in the activities. It’s been incredible, amazing, one might say.”

“This is a very awesome experience. I hope it is a tradition to come,” Phil Merget, another attendee, said. “This is something awesome and special. It’s amazing. The perfect name for the perfect team on the perfect day.