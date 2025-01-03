Quantcast
Willets Point

Queens kids score big at Mets annual holiday party with gifts and new coats

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
kids
Photo courtesy of the New York Mets

The New York Mets hosted more than 125 Queens elementary school students for their annual holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Piazza Club at Citi Field.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kids got to play games with each other, have lunch and take part in holiday crafts. Many kids also performed Christmas carols.

Kids sing Christmas carols during the Mets holiday party. Photo courtesy of the New York Mets

Mets alumni Todd Zeile made a special appearance as Santa Claus, accompanied by relief pitcher Reed Garrett, his wife Mary as his elves, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Met. As each kid took their turn meeting Santa, they each received presents.

Todd Zeile, who played for the Mets from 2000-2001 and in 2004, took on the role of Santa Claus. Photo courtesy of the New York Mets
Mets reliever Reed Garrett was an elf assisting Santa Claus in giving out gifts this year. Photo courtesy of the New York Mets

New winter coats were also given out to each kid, courtesy of the nonprofit Operation Warm. This nonprofit manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need and partners with various individuals and organizations across North America to give out these coats and shoes. These items are meant to act as a catalyst for community connection. The Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the Mets’ nonprofit that provides needed services and opportunities to children, families and underserved groups in New York City, funded a grant for Operation Warm to provide 1,000 new coats for New Yorkers in need this winter.

Santa Claus and his elves at the annual Mets holiday party. Photo courtesy of the New York Mets

