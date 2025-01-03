Queens kids score big at Mets annual holiday party with gifts and new coats

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Mets hosted more than 125 Queens elementary school students for their annual holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Piazza Club at Citi Field.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kids got to play games with each other, have lunch and take part in holiday crafts. Many kids also performed Christmas carols.

Mets alumni Todd Zeile made a special appearance as Santa Claus, accompanied by relief pitcher Reed Garrett, his wife Mary as his elves, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Met. As each kid took their turn meeting Santa, they each received presents.

New winter coats were also given out to each kid, courtesy of the nonprofit Operation Warm. This nonprofit manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need and partners with various individuals and organizations across North America to give out these coats and shoes. These items are meant to act as a catalyst for community connection. The Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the Mets’ nonprofit that provides needed services and opportunities to children, families and underserved groups in New York City, funded a grant for Operation Warm to provide 1,000 new coats for New Yorkers in need this winter.