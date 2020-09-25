Driver fatally strikes pedestrian in Flushing: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A motorist fatally struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street outside of any marked crosswalks in Flushing on Sept. 19, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding the collision the vicinity of College Point Boulevard and Avery Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 109th Precinct found 56-year-old Lujan Quintero, of Parsons Boulevard, on the ground with severe trauma to his body.

EMS arrived and transported Quintero to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he died two days later on Sept. 21.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the driver of a 2014 BMW sedan was traveling northbound on College Point Boulevard when he struck Quintero, who was crossing the boulevard from west to east in the middle of the block, outside of any marked crosswalks, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.