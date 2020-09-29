Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics to bring mobile health clinic to Maspeth residents – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics van is coming to Maspeth on Saturday, Oct. 10, for residents to receive a plethora of free tests, as well as COVID-19 antibody testing.

The mobile van will be parked outside of Maspeth Federal Savings Bank located at 56-18 69th St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. All guests must bring their government ID and insurance card if they are insured. Strict social distancing measures will be in place.

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is partnering with community leader Kenichi Wilson for the event. They’re encouraging residents to sign up and get tested.

“Getting a clean bill of health is vitally important, especially now during the time of COVID,” Addabbo said. “Cardiovascular health becomes more important as we age and getting tests regularly can help identify a potential issue before it becomes a larger problem. The COVID-19 antibody testing can help determine if you have had the coronavirus and if you can help save others if you have the antibodies.”

When guests arrive, there will be an administrator to check them in. The guests will then see a doctor for an initial consultation. Following that, they will receive an EKG reading that will determine what additional test may be needed.

The Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics van is equipped to perform many tests including echocardiograms, stress tests, Doppler’s, aortic aneurysm ultrasounds and more. Guests can decide if they only want the COVID-19 antibody test, which will be a blood test and receive their results in three to seven days.

Click here to schedule an appointment, or contact Rebecca of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics at 516-329-4556. For other questions and test results, call the office of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics at 516-488-5050.

For more information on this event by email, contact the office of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics at info@cardiovasculartesting.com.