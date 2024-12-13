Suspect sought in broad daylight stabbing of a man during a dispute in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the neck during a heated argument in Jamaica.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 42-year-old man in broad daylight during an argument on Friday, Dec. 6.

The perpetrator and the victim were engaged in a dispute in front of 92-01 165th St. near the intersection with Jamaica Avenue when the beef escalated into violence. The assailant stabbed the victim in the neck with a cutting instrument before running off in an unknown direction, police said Thursday. The victim was transported by private means to Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday and described him as having a dark complexion and a slim build. He wore a white and blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 8, the 103rd Precinct has reported 736 felony assaults so far in 2024, 108 more than the 628 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 17.2%, according to the latest CompStat report.