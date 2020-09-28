Construction worker falls through building in South Jamaica: FDNY – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A construction worker is in the hospital after falling from the roof of an unfinished building in South Jamaica down to the 11th floor on Monday, Sept. 28.

The construction worker, working on a building located at 142-30 135th Ave., lost his footing around 9:30 a.m., according to the authorities.

Fire fighters and EMS personnel arrived to the scene and lowered the construction worker, who was trapped in between two beams, down to the 10th floor. He was then taken down to the ground floor and transported to Jamaica Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

DLC Development Corp., the general contractor for the construction site, is investigating the cause of the accident, a representative for the company said.

No other construction workers were injured as a result of the incident.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.