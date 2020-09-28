Man dies after being run over by driver in Elmhurst: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An unidentified man is dead after being hit by a driver on the Long Island Expressway in Elmhurst early Monday morning.

On Monday, Sept. 28, around 5:13 a.m., police received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 19, according to the NYPD.

Cops arrived to find an unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive, lying the road with sever trauma to his body, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad’s preliminary investigation found that the man was hit by an unknown driver who was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway. After hitting the man, the driver continued on the road, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.