Queens man charged after allegedly kidnapping his daughter in Pennsylvania: DA – QNS.com

A Queens man was arrested in Ridgewood for allegedly kidnapping his 7-year-old daughter from her home in Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 25.

Juan Torres, 41, who turned himself in without incident to the 104th Precinct, has been charged with fugitive from justice by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Torres faces additional kidnapping charges in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, Torres allegedly snatched his daughter, Giselle Torres, from her Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania home and took off toward New York, according to the NYPD. Soon after the kidnapping, police in Cheltenham issued a statewide Amber alert.

Torres and his daughter arrived to Queens by Friday evening, according to police. He turned himself in to officers in the 104th Precinct around 8:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

The 7-year-old’s condition was evaluated by EMS personnel at the precinct and again at Wyckoff Hospital, where she was found to be in good condition, cops said.

Torres, who was remanded by a Queens judge, was also found to be in good condition, according to the NYPD. Torres will be taken back to Pennsylvania by Cheltenham police, according to the NYPD.