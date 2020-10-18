Victoria's Diary: The joy of dining out – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Despite the pandemic, the masks, the social distancing and the fear of COVID-19, I get great joy from being able to dine out with friends and family and I feel good supporting restaurateurs.

From Long Island City to the East end of Long Island, I’ve discovered some great places to dine safely outdoors.

Dear friend Bob Brisken, whose parents own my favorite jewelry store, Alicia’s Jewelers in Bayside, opened his second restaurant in Long Island City: American Brass, and I had the pleasure of dining there recently. What a superb experience it was!

Each dish served excited my palate and the over-the-top movie stage setting offered sparkling views of the Manhattan skyline, the new architecturally unique public library and Center Boulevard’s towering skyscrapers.

Their chef has created a superb “American” menu whose dishes are the best I’ve ever had in each category. I’m a bread-lover and their pan crispy bread was devoured within five minutes of being on the table — we had to ask for seconds! The juicy sliders and crispy French fried potatoes topped the menu and are not to be missed!

Since acquiring Dan’s Papers in September, I’ve been spending more time on the East end of Long Island.

My new favorite spots to eat in the area are Union Burger Bar and Union Steak and Sushi Restaurant in Southampton. They have many heated outdoor dining opportunities.

I was very impressed dining at The Preston House, which overlooks the impressive Aquarium on Main Street in Riverhead.

Later in the week, I visited the historic American Hotel in Sag Harbor to meet the town’s Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy!

To top off the week, my grandkids joined me for a delicious pumpkin buffet and Addy made a fashion statement with a matching face mask and T-shirt. If we have to wear masks, I loved how my granddaughter got it together!

Dining out has become a way to support local restaurant owners as they face the challenge of navigating the COVID-19 crisis during the cold months ahead. I encourage everyone to dine out and give their support!