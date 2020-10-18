Quantcast
Victoria's Diary: The joy of dining out – QNS.com
Opinion

Victoria’s Diary: The joy of dining out

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Addy looking great as she matches her mask to her T-shirt!

Despite the pandemic, the masks, the social distancing and the fear of COVID-19, I get great joy from being able to dine out with friends and family and I feel good supporting restaurateurs.  

From Long Island City to the East end of Long Island, I’ve discovered some great places to dine safely outdoors.

Dear friend Bob Brisken, whose parents own my favorite jewelry store, Alicia’s Jewelers in Bayside, opened his second restaurant in Long Island City: American Brass, and I had the pleasure of dining there recently. What a superb experience it was!

Each dish served excited my palate and the over-the-top movie stage setting offered sparkling views of the Manhattan skyline, the new architecturally unique public library and Center Boulevard’s towering skyscrapers.

The view from the patio at American Brass in Long Island City.

Their chef has created a superb “American” menu whose dishes are the best I’ve ever had in each category. I’m a bread-lover and their pan crispy bread was devoured within five minutes of being on the table — we had to ask for seconds! The juicy sliders and crispy French fried potatoes topped the menu and are not to be missed!

A sneak peek of the mouth-watering food at American Brass.

Since acquiring Dan’s Papers in September, I’ve been spending more time on the East end of Long Island. 

My new favorite spots to eat in the area are Union Burger Bar and Union Steak and Sushi Restaurant in Southampton. They have many heated outdoor dining opportunities. 

I was very impressed dining at The Preston House, which overlooks the impressive Aquarium on Main Street in Riverhead. 

Later in the week, I visited the historic American Hotel in Sag Harbor to meet the town’s Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy!

Sag Harbor Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy in front of City Hall.

To top off the week, my grandkids joined me for a delicious pumpkin buffet and Addy made a fashion statement with a matching face mask and T-shirt. If we have to wear masks, I loved how my granddaughter got it together!

Dining out has become a way to support local restaurant owners as they face the challenge of navigating the COVID-19 crisis during the cold months ahead. I encourage everyone to dine out and give their support!

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York