Admire the world’s largest pumpkin spice latte at the Queens County Farm this fall – QNS.com

Has the state of the world got you down? At times like this everyone needs to take a day to step back and smell the flowers, or the largest florally arranged pumpkin spice latte that’s topped off at the Queens County farm this Friday.

Actually, that 12-foot-tall, pseudo-caffeinated beverage which took a week to assemble is one of many newly added attractions to stem up at the farm’s “Fall In Love” socially distant pop-up garden.

There’s also a masterfully made butterfly where you can spread your own wingspan into for the ideal fall photo.

That is, of course after wandering through the blooming enchanted fall forest. Unlike the appetizer from Outback Steakhouse, this bloomin’ forest does not contain onions.

Some other can’t miss walkthroughs in the 11 exhibit garden are Ellie, the hedge-made elephant as well as a beautifully arranged rainbow bouquet selfie station and a bright red rose barnyard, which are sure to make fine additions to one’s Instagram.

Masks are required to be worn while in the fall escape as social distancing protocols like reduced capacity are in effect at all times during a visit.

Tickets must be purchased in advanced and be found here along with additional info on the Queens County Farm Museum and its other fall-themed activities such as the amazing maize maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, friendly farm critters, along with the tastiness of the farm’s food alley and beer garden.