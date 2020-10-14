Quantcast
Armed duo busted for selling liquor illegally in Ridgewood: NYPD – QNS.com
Armed duo busted for selling liquor illegally in Ridgewood: NYPD

Photo via Twitter/NYPDNews

An early morning bust of a businesses allegedly selling liquor illegally led to the arrest of an Astoria man in Ridgewood earlier this week.

Around 4 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 5, police went to conduct a business inspection at 10-50 Wyckoff Ave., after receiving multiple complaints about the location, cops said.

Officers from the 104th Precinct arrived to find Severo Mota, of Astoria, and Luis Acevedo, of Brooklyn, selling liquor without a license. A loaded gun and a handful of narcotics were also found at the location, according to the NYPD.

Mota and Acevedo have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, unlicensed bottle club, unlicensed warehouse liquor storage, manufacturing and selling alcohol without a license, and violation of executive law.

The investigation is ongoing.

