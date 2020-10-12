Astoria resident to compete on tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A medical writer from Astoria will be competing on tonight’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Michael Zannettis will go up against two other contestants on the Oct. 12 episode of the show. Hosted by Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” is preparing for its 37th season in syndication.

Zannettis is not the first Astoria resident to compete on the acclaimed gameshow. Chelsea Cohen, a production editor from the neighborhood, competed in the Dec. 15, 2016, episode of “Jeopardy!” and came in second place. Other Queens residents who have competed on the show include Bayside resident/Middle Village teacher Lee DiGeorge, who came in third place in the 2018 Teachers Tournament quarterfinalist round on May 7, 2018, and Kristina Johnson, a freelance writer who placed third on her episode on Oct. 11, 2018.

With a weekly audience of 24 million viewers, “Jeopardy!” is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors. The show holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show, and it received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” “Jeopardy!” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.