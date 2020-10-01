Brooklyn man charged for strangling and robbing two elderly women in Rego Park: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man faces jail time after allegedly robbing and strangling two elderly women in Rego Park in July, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Wednesday.

Richard Smalls, 58, was charged in an eight count indictment on Sept. 30, with burglary, robbery, strangulation and assault.

Facing up to 50 years in prison, Smalls is accused of following a 50-year-old woman into her apartment building on Wetherole Street on July 3, according to the charges.

Slipping into the elevator with the woman, Smalls then pushed the woman into the corner and began to strangle her, according to Katz. Demanding she hand over her property, Smalls took a ring off the woman’s finger and ran from the building.

A little less than a month later, on July 28, Smalls allegedly approached a 72-year-old woman who was checking her mailbox inside the lobby of her building on 64th Avenue.

Smalls grabbed the woman from behind and began to strangle her, according to the DA. Again demanding his victim hand over her property, the woman gave Smalls $60 in cash, Katz said. Smalls also allegedly stole the woman’s watch and three rings from her hand.

Smalls, who was remanded Wednesday, is set to return to court on Oct. 21.