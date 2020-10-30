City completes new $6.25M field house at Queensbridge Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Residents of the nation’s largest public housing development finally have a modern field house in their neighborhood park.

City officials and community leaders cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of a new $6.25 million field house at Queensbridge Park, across Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.

The park’s original field house, which was built in 1941, became dilapidated over the decades before it was demolished to make way for the new 1,500 square foot facility. The new structure includes a community room, an office area for Parks Department staff, a public restroom, and storage space for the park’s maintenance equipment. The new facility is surrounded by an outdoor plaza area complete with seating, bicycle racks, and drinking fountains.

“After 30 years of being vacant, the brand new Queensbridge Field House will provide new public restrooms for park visitors,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Siler said. “This new facility will also serve an important role as a base of operations for our maintenance staff in Queensbridge Park. We are grateful for the funding support we received from Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer and Mayor Bill de Blasio to enhance the QueensbridgePark experience.”

The building’s green design includes efficient plumbing fixtures that reduce water use; an energy-efficient heating and cooling system; energy-efficient lighting; increased ventilation; and light-colored paving to reduce the heat island effect.

Funding for the new field house was provided by $3.75 million from the mayor’s office and an additional $2.5 million allocation from Van Bramer.

The park is situated at the base of the Queensboro Bridge and is home to a variety of athletic fields including a soccer-football combo field, baseball fields, basketball, volleyball, and handball courts, a playground with swings and a jungle gym, a wading pool, and picnic areas.