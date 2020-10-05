Contract awarded for $91 million expansion and renovation of Jamaica Armory – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After their successful push for $91 million in federal funding for the expansion and massive renovations at the National Guard Readiness Center at the Jamaica Armory, Senator Charles Schumer and Congressman Gregory Meeks announced that a contract has been awarded to carry out the project.

The inadequate and outdated condition of the center impacts the New York Army National Guard’s response capabilities.

“This project to modernize the Jamaica Armory will be a huge boost to all of southeast Queens, which is why we fought so hard to secure the $91 million in federal funds to make it happen,” Schumer said. “It will completely revamp and modernize the Jamaica Armory and serve as a boon and anchor to the southeast Queens community, the National Guard and all of New York City. Now that the construction contract has been awarded, we are near shovels in the ground, which will improve the New York Army National Guard’s long-term readiness and recruitment capabilities. I have been a staunch advocate of the Jamaica Armory project for years and I’ll continue to support the project through its completion and until all modernization goals have been met.”

The project includes a 41,000-square-foot addition to the armory and the restoration of an existing 140,000-square-foot facility to support the center’s training, administrative and logistical needs.

“The Jamaica Armory’s long-needed modernization and expansion can finally look to breaking ground with the successful inclusion of this funding in the National Defense Authorization Act,” Meeks said. “This funding will be of tremendous help for theNational Guard’s operations here in my district and indeed for all of New York. I thank Senator Schumer for being a staunch supporter of this project in the Senate and working with my office to secure the funds for the construction contract.”

The project will replace outdated mechanical systems, and eliminate current environmental and safety hazards. The construction includes upgrades to the armory’s gas, electric, sewer, water and communications utilities, in addition to a new roofing system and an emergency generator. New security cameras will be installed to bolster security measures and controlled access.