Cops seek man who broke into three northeast Queens homes – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for a man who broke into three homes in Whitestone and Flushing in September.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 9:15 p.m., the unidentified man broke into a home located at 23-37 Whitestone Expy., in Whitestone, by sneaking in through a rear window, according to the police. While he poked around, the man left without taking any property, cops said.

A few hours later, around 11 p.m., the man went through the rear window of a home located at 25-25 147th St., in Flushing, according to the NYPD. Again, the man left without stealing anything, police said.

A week later, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the man snuck into a home, located at 147-24 20th Ave., in Whitestone, through a rear window, according to the authorities. Once inside, the man stole about $1,500 worth of jewelry, cops said. He then fled the home in a white SUV.

Police describe the man as being between 20 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.