Cops seek man who threw drink at bus driver in Jamaica – QNS.com
Cops seek man who threw drink at bus driver in Jamaica

Photo courtesy of NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who tossed a drink at a bus driver’s face while aboard a bus in Jamaica last month.

On Monday, Sept. 14, around 1:15 a.m., an unidentified man was on a southbound Q111 bus near Farmers Boulevard and Brewer Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

The man began to get in an argument with the 37-year-old bus driver, then threw an unknown liquid into the driver’s face, police said. The man then got off the bus and fled in an unknown direction.

The driver was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center to be treated.

The assailant is described as a bald man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black shirt and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

