Corner Bistro pub closes Long Island City location – QNS.com

Corner Bistro, a popular pub with an original location in the West Village, has closed its Long Island City location.

The second location at 47-18 Vernon Blvd is now vacant, with “Space for Rent” signs on its windows as of Thursday, Oct. 15.

Corner Bistro could not be reached for comment by press time.

The classic pub, which the late owner Bill O’Donnell originally opened in 1961 in the West Village, is home to one of New York City’s most raved about burgers. In 2011, they announced the expansion of a second location in Long Island City.

Since then, the spot became a favorite for many community members.

Steve LoGiudice, the owner of neighboring Centro Pizza Bar & Italian Kitchen, told QNS the location has been closed since April.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a business when they fail, it’s hard. As an owner, you put all your investment in the business, and to see it fail because of something that we can’t control is heartbreaking,” LoGiudice said. “They were neighbors, [and] we all treat each other like family. Good people, used to go there for a beer and a burger after work.”

LoGiudice said he’s been able to fair well with his restaurant’s outdoor dining and hasn’t seen too many nearby businesses close during the months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a great community here, we have a lot of support,” he said. “I count my blessings every day.”

Corner Bistro is the latest of more than a dozen restaurants in Queens that have permanently closed their doors. Small businesses in Astoria and across the borough have called for immediate action and relief from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to prevent the economic and quality-of-life collapse that may result of the pandemic.

The LIC Partnership has several resources for local businesses navigating the ongoing pandemic, including a COVID-19 Updates and Resources page as well as a list of open businesses in the neighborhood.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.