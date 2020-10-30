Corona man charged with murder after firing bullet that killed Jackson Heights woman: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A grand jury on Thursday, Oct. 29, indicted the man who allegedly fired the errant shot that struck and killed a woman inside her Jackson Heights apartment in September.

Issam Elabbar, 31, was arraigned on manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted petty larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of pistol ammunition charges, in addition to a murder charge, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

On Sept. 30, around 1 a.m., Elabbar, who is from Corona, was with another man on the sidewalk on 34th Avenue near 92nd Street, allegedly attempting to steal a bike, according to Katz.

Without cause, Elabbar, turned around and fired his gun once, Katz alleges.

Arriaga, who’s three children and husband were in her apartment, was standing by her window when she was hit by the stray bullet, according to the charges.

The bullet struck Arriaga, 43, in her neck, causing her to fall to the ground. Her husband attempted to do CPR on Arriaga but EMT personnel later pronounced her dead at the scene, according to charges.

Elabbar faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison, if convicted. He’ll return to court on Jan. 12, 2021.