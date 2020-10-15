COVID-19 rapid testing site opens at Kew Gardens Hills library – QNS.com

Quantcast
Health

COVID-19 rapid testing site opens at Kew Gardens Hills library

Courtesy of QPL

A new testing site opened in Kew Gardens Hills on Thursday, Oct. 15, as the city attempts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 clusters in neighborhoods with a high positivity rate. 

Queens Public Library and NYC Health + Hospitals leadership have opened the doors to a temporarily converted, rapid COVID-19 testing site at the Kew Gardens Hills branch at 72-33 Vleigh Pl. that is within the state-mandated red zone. 

The testing site will provide a point of care, rapid testing and outreach resources to ensure Queens residents can safely separate and receive immediate assistance through supportive services. Patients will receive free testing every day, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., until Sunday, Nov.1. 

The branch, which had previously been among the 22 QPL libraries open for to-go service, closed to the public on Oct. 5 in response to heightened concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in central Queens. Library branches in Rego Park and Forest Hills also closed earlier this month. The three locations had previously reopened for pickups of reading materials. 

