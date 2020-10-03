Duo slugs train conductor in Ozone Park: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for two teens who punched an MTA train conductor in an unprovoked attack in Ozone Park earlier this week.

On Monday, Sept. 28, around 8:20 p.m., two unidentified individuals approached a 27-year-old on-duty MTA train conductor and punched him in the face, according the police.

Cops said the attack was random and unprovoked.

The two teens ran out of the subway station and fled westbound on Liberty Avenue, according to the authorities. The train conductor suffered minor injuries to his face and was treated at St. John’s Hospital.

Both attackers are described as being between 15 and 20 years old. One was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a red baseball hat, a black jacket and a black basketball jersey. The other was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a blue backpack.