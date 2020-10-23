Elite youth soccer team comes to Queens with tryouts set to begin next month – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Young Queens soccer players will soon have a new opportunity to play the sport at an elite level, free of charge, thanks to the creation of a new youth league.

The USL Academy League, a youth soccer league, was recently created by the United Soccer League, and will feature a team of players between the ages of 15 and 18 years old in Queens.

In collaboration with Queensboro FC, the boroughs new professional soccer team, the QBFC Academy will be coached by the professional team’s head coach, Josep Gombau and its technical director, Luis Gutierrez. QBFC Academy’s inaugural season will begin in the spring of 2021.

QBFC Academy will play in a regionalized league of 12 teams. In all, the newly created league will have seven divisions: Northeast, Atlantic, Southeast, Florida, East Central, South Central, and Southwest.

Tryouts for the Queens team will take place on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at the Sports Underdome in Mt. Vernon, New York. Tryouts are open to boys between the ages of 15 and 18, with a registration fee of $100 each. However, the fee is only $10 for Queens residents.

Players who make the team will play in the league free of charge.

“QBFC Academy is a vital part of the success of our club,” says David Villa, Co-Founder of Queensboro FC. “I have always been extremely passionate about giving undiscovered players an opportunity to be seen for their soccer talent, and I believe our organization will do a world-class job of finding, coaching and elevating an incredible new generation of players for Queens, the United States, and beyond.”

Those wishing to tryout need to first fill out an application, which can be found here.