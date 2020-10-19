Flushing residents can get sign up to get free flu shots at Queens Botanical Garden – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilman Peter Koo is inviting members of the Flushing community to pre-register for a free flu shot on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Koo is partnering with the Chinese Community Partnership for Health, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Queens Botanical Garden to help administer flu shots to eligible members of the community. Those interested in receiving the free flu shot must be over 18 years old, reside in Council District 20, be in relatively good health (no cold or fevers at the time of the shot), and pre-register.

Once registered, shots will be administered at the Queens Botanical Garden at 43-50 Main St. in front of the Visitor and Administration Building between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

There are a limited number of shots available and those interested will be required to pre-register with priority given to residents of Council District 20 over 50 years old, without insurance, and/or chronic illness.

“I am happy to partner with NewYork-Presbyterian, Chinese Community Partnership for Health, and Queens Botanical Garden to provide this important community service,” said Council Member Peter Koo. “The pandemic has highlighted just how important it is to be conscious of our health and get vaccinated. An annual seasonal flu vaccine is a great way to boost your immune system and stay healthy.”

Those who have have an adverse reaction to flu shots; suffer from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS); have had a fever in the last 48 hours; or are not feeling well; or have an allergy to eggs, Thimerosal, Latex; have had a bone marrow or stem cell transplant; or are a child or pregnant woman are asked not to register. If any of the above apply, consult your physician.