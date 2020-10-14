Free webinar this Thursday on how to vote safely in New York – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With early voting beginning next week in New York, learn the important facts about voting in the 2020 presidential election at a free webinar this Thursday, Oct. 15, sponsored by AARP NYC.

The “How to Vote Safely” webinar begins at 6 p.m. and will feature Kevin Jones, associate state director of advocacy for AARP New York, and Valerie Vazquez-Diaz of the New York City Board of Elections. Robert Pozarycki, editor-in-chief of amNewYork Metro, will serve as moderator.

Thursday’s webinar will tackle a wide variety of issues concerning voting this year. You’ll learn about the key deadlines for voting; the various safety measures in place; how to find your polling place; how to request and submit an absentee ballot; and issues related to mail-in voting.

Registration for the webinar is free. Click here to sign up.