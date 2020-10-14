Free webinar this Thursday on how to vote safely in New York – QNS.com

With early voting beginning next week in New York, learn the important facts about voting in the 2020 presidential election at a free webinar this Thursday, Oct. 15, sponsored by AARP NYC.
The “How to Vote Safely” webinar begins at 6 p.m. and will feature Kevin Jones, associate state director of advocacy for AARP New York, and Valerie Vazquez-Diaz of the New York City Board of Elections. Robert Pozarycki, editor-in-chief of amNewYork Metro, will serve as moderator.
Thursday’s webinar will tackle a wide variety of issues concerning voting this year. You’ll learn about the key deadlines for voting; the various safety measures in place; how to find your polling place; how to request and submit an absentee ballot; and issues related to mail-in voting.
Registration for the webinar is free. Click here to sign up.