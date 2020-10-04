Man attacks two seniors in attempt to steal their baseball hats in Jamaica: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a crook who assaulted two elderly men in Jamaica last month, all in an effort to allegedly steal their baseball hats.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, around 9:38 a.m., an 88-year-old man was approached by an unidentified man aboard an MTA bus at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue, cops said. The man reached for the 88-year-old’s baseball hat and the two began to fight over the headwear.

The thief bit the elderly man’s right hand and threw him out of the doors of the bus, onto the ground, according to the NYPD. The man then ran off westbound on Archer Avenue, according to the police. The 88-year-old made his way to Jamaica Hospital where he was treated for a fractured rib, the NYPD said.

A few weeks later, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 7 p.m., the same man allegedly approached an 80-year-old man at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and 89th Avenue, according to the authorities. The man demanded the 80-year-old hand over his property, then punched him in the face, stealing his baseball cap and surgical mask, cops said.

He then ran off in an unknown direction.

The 80-year-old went to a nearby hospital to be treated for an eye contusion.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.