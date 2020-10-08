Man robs two women in Sunnyside: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who beat and robbed two women in Sunnyside earlier this week.

On Monday, Oct. 5, around 8:20 p.m., a 50-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were entering a residential building near 44th Street and 43rd Avenue when they were approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man began to punch and kick both of the women, eventually grabbing one of their purses, according to the police. He then ran off with the purse, which contained a cellphone, credit cards and personal items, got on an electronic bike and fled northbound on 44th Street, cops said.

EMS personnel took both woman to Elmhurst hospital in stable conditions.

The man is described as being around 40 years old, with a medium build and no hair, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.