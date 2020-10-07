Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Woodside: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A late-night collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Woodside left one man dead on Tuesday.

On Oct. 6, around 11 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving a 2009 Honda CBR600 eastbound on 31st Avenue, according to the police. As he approached the intersection of 31st Avenue and 61st Street, the 48-year-old driver of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, who was traveling westbound on 31st Avenue, began to make a left turn into the path of the motorcycle driver, police said.

Unable to stop, the 38-year-old collided with the SUV, according to the authorities.

Police arrived to the scene to find the motorcycle driver lying unconscious and unresponsive in the road with trauma to his head. The man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, who was uninjured, remained at the scene of the crash, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation, lead by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, is ongoing.