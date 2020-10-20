Flower mural in Ridgewood honors lives lost to COVID-19 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES

The Ridgewood and Glendale communities found a way to honor those who passed away due to COVID-19 by building a wall of flowers in their memory.

On Friday, Oct. 16, community members gathered to see the unveiling of the Flower Wall underneath the overpass at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Fresh Pond Road.

A collaboration between the Flower Power Coffee House NYC and the Glendale Queens Chamber of Commerce, the Flower Wall was built with the hopes that it would bring the community together. It is also intended to serve as a place for people to pin photos of the family members who died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilman Robert Holden and state Senator Joe Addabbo attended the unveiling, where attendees were given lights to place around the mural. The lights are expected to stay lit for two months.

One woman who lost her father, a survivor of 9/11, to COVID-19, spoke about the importance of taking the pandemic seriously.

“A lot of people think it’s not real, but it is real, and everybody needs to keep themselves safe,” Katerina Velesky said.

See photos of the unveiling below.