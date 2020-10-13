National tech repair franchise opens second Queens location in Ozone Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A fast-growing tech repair brand just opened its second location in Queens offering repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers and more.

uBreakiFix, located at 102-16 Liberty Ave. in Ozone Park, is helping the neighborhood and surrounding communities stay connected, especially during a time when personal electronics such as tablets and computers are in high demand since many people are still working from home and are relying heavily on technology to connect with friends and family.

The store is owned by Xavier and Javier Zamora and Monica Garces.

“2020 has made us more reliant on technology than ever before as work, school and gatherings moved online,” said Xavier, co-owner of uBreakiFix. “Our tech has helped us stay connected when we can’t be together. At uBreakiFix, we know that a broken phone, tablet or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now.”

Though they specialize in everyday tech like smartphones, uBreakiFix will repair anything with a power button, from drones and hoverboards to vintage arcade games and light-up Christmas sweaters.

The new store joins a location in Long Island City plus several others in Brooklyn and across Long Island. There are stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

Zamora and Garces are planning to open a second store in Jackson Heights in the near future.

“I used to work for the uBreakiFix Brooklyn location and grew to love the brand,” Xavier said. “I knew I wanted to one day open my own location, and I’m thrilled to finally be doing so in the area where I grew up and have lived my whole life. This is a special community, and I’m excited to see the impact this store will have on the people here.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model.

uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Wetherill said their story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improve the repair experience for customers.

“We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second,” Wetherill said. “As we begin serving Ozone Park and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, click here or call 845-478-3406.