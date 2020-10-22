NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens opens new pediatric multi-specialty office in Fresh Meadows – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens on Wednesday, Oct. 21, announced the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art medical group pediatric multi-speciality office in Fresh Meadows.

At the facility, located at 198-15 Horace Harding Expy., families can receive high-quality patient care and consultation in general pediatrics and multiple specialities.

This is currently the only site in Queens with general pediatrics and a wide range of pediatric specialties including pediatric cardiology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric neurology and pediatric surgery, which are delivered in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine.

Joseph Abularrage, M.D., M.P.H., chief of the pediatric Department of Pediatrics at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and a professor of clinical pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine, said the new multi-speciality center demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing the highest standards in pediatric care.

“The physicians practicing here are extremely dedicated and passionate, and I’m proud that they will continue to serve children and their families in our community here in Queens,” Abularrage said.

The new facility is approximately 7,121 square feet and will offer procedures including echocardiograms and fetal echocardiograms. The site is also participating in a vaccination program for children that offers free vaccines for families who qualify.

“It is always critical, but especially now, for children to receive routine exams to promote better health and wellness,” said Jaclyn Mucaria, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens. “The two experienced physicians and surgeons at this center treat all ages from infants to children to teens, and personalize each patient’s care, while being sensitive to every family’s circumstances.”

The center will provide its youngest patients and their families with a more convenient, safe and comfortable setting, improving the patient’s experience in their own backyard, Mucaria added.

The location has implemented extensive safety measures to protect patients and staff, including pre-screening before appointments and frequent hand sanitizing within the office. There are two designated rooms in the lobby area where sick children can wait with their parents before being taken into an exam room.

Stephen Rimar, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens and an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine, is encouraging local families to continue visiting their locations for any medical care that they may have delayed during this time.

“In our ‘new normal,’ Queens residents should know that our incredible and reliable pediatric physicians continue to provide essential care for local families,” Rimar said.

The physicians at the new office include Andria Chizner, M.D. and Gopi Desai, M.D. (general pediatrics); Maria T. Thanjan, M.D. and Ken Bayle, D.O. (pediatric cardiology); Suma S. Kamath, M.D., Aaron R. Turkish, M.D., and Melissa L. Rose, M.D. (pediatric gastroenterology); Sabiha Merchant, M.D. and Jules Beal, M.D. (pediatric neurology); and P. Stephen Oh, M.D. and Angela V. Kadenhe-Chiweshe, M.D. (pediatric surgery), all of whom serve on Weill Cornell Medicine’s faculty.

For additional convenience, a NewYork-Presbyterian Queens lab will be located in the same complex as the medical office. Parents will be able to complete their children’s blood work the same day as an office visit. Ample parking will also be available in the spacious lot and the site is in close proximity to three bus stops.

The dedicated physicians and staff look forward to welcoming new and current patients at their new location. Patients may call 718-670-2899 for general pediatrics or 718-670-2468 for the pediatric specialties team. Telemedicine appointments are also available.