Seaplane crashes into Flushing Bay, leaving four injured – QNS.com
Seaplane crashes into Flushing Bay, leaving four injured

Photo by Todd Maisel

Four people have apparently survived a plane crash on Flushing Bay, though their condition is not known at this time.

NYPD says the small aircraft, a seaplane, went down at around 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 4 and slammed into a pier near the address of 158-11 Riverside Drive.

There is an unconfirmed report that a fourth occupant, a 60-year-old man, was in cardiac arrest upon arrival of FDNY and EMS; he was removed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

