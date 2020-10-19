Three teens steal over $16K worth of tech from phone shops in Queens, Brooklyn and Bronx: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for three teens who allegedly robbed 12 phone stores in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx throughout September and October.

In all, the trio stole approximately $16,300 worth of phones and tech products in two months, according to the NYPD.

On Friday, Sept. 11, around 4:30 p.m., two teens entered a T-Mobile store located at 57-23 Main St. in Queensboro Hill, according to police. Once inside, they stole three Apple watches, which were out on display and worth a combined $1,460, cops said. They left the store on foot and fled northbound on Main Street and made a right onto Booth Memorial Avenue.

Two days later, on Sunday, Sept. 13, around 4:30 p.m., the two teenagers entered a Verizon store, located at 117-14 Queens Blvd., in Forest Hills. The duo grabbed an Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which sells at around $1,000, according to the authorities. The pair left the store on foot, heading toward 77th Avenue, cops said.

Later that day, around 3:30 p.m., the two teens went into a T-Mobile store, located at 122-15 Brewer Blvd. in Springfield Gardens, and stole another Apple iPhone 11 from a display case, according to the police. They left the store and headed in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 6:45 p.m., three teenagers walked into an AT&T store located at 1949 Turnbull Ave. in the Bronx, according to the authorities. The trio stole two Apple watches, worth a combined $1,059, and left in a black car, police said.

A few days later, on Sept. 17, around 2:45 p.m., the two teenager went to a T-Mobile store, located at 198-25 Horace Harding Expy. in Fresh Meadows, according to the NYPD. Once inside, they took a Samsung Galaxy S20, a phone worth around $1,400, police said. They left the store on foot in an unknown direction.

The next weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 27, around 5:35 p.m., one of the teens went alone to an AT&T store located at 38-27 Bell Blvd., in Bayside and stole two Apple iPhone 11 Pros, worth a combined $2,100, cops said. With his loot, he left the store on foot and fled westbound on Bell Boulevard.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, around 8 p.m., one of the teens walked into an AT&T store, located at 61-44 188th St. in Fresh Meadows, and took two Apple iPhone 11 Pros which were out on display, the NYPD said. Again, the man left on foot and headed in an unknown direction.

The next day, Wednesday, Sept. 30, around 6 p.m., two teens stole an Apple iPhone XR, worth around $650, from an AT&T store located at 205-14 Northern Blvd. in Bayside, according to the police. The duo fled on foot southbound on the Clearview Expressway.

Later that same day, around 6:30 p.m., the two teenagers went to a Verizon store, located at 248-25 Northern Blvd. in Douglaston, and stole an Apple iPhone Pro and an Apple iPhone Pro Max, worth a combined $2,100, cops said. They left on foot in an unknown direction.

On Friday, Oct. 2, around 7 p.m., two teens stole two Apple iPhones, worth around $2,210, from a Brooklyn Verizon store located at 7502 13th Ave., according to the NYPD. The duo left on foot in an unknown direction.

Two days later, on Sunday, Oct. 4, around 4:10 p.m., the two teenagers entered an AT&T store located at 167-13 Union Tpke. in Utopia, police said. The pair stole an Apple iPhone 8, an Apple iPhone X12 and an Apple iPhone 11 from the store before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD.

For their final caper, one of the teens stole two Apple watches – worth a combined $1,160 – from a T-Mobile located at 194-16 Northern Blvd. in Murray Hill, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to the police. He left on foot in an unknown direction.

All three teens are described as being between 16 to 18 years old.

Police obtained surveillance footage of two of the teens during the first and third robbery.