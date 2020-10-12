Two unmasked men rob bank in Jackson Heights: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed a bank in Jackson Heights last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, two unmasked men walked into a Santander Bank branch located at 83-20 Roosevelt Ave., according to the NYPD.

One of the men handed a note, demanding money, to a teller, while the second man stood behind him, cops said. The teller complied, handing over an unknown amount of cash to the robbers, according to the NYPD.

The two men ran out of the bank, fleeing westbound on Roosevelt Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.