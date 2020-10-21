Pedestrian dies after being hit by two drivers in St. Albans: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 59-year-old woman died after being hit by two drivers in St. Albans this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, around 5:45 p.m., Mary Ellen Keene, 59, was crossing Hollis Avenue at the intersection of 204th Street, from the southwest corner to the northeast corner, according to the NYPD.

As she was crossing, outside of the marked crosswalk and without the walk signal, a 52-year-old woman driving a 2011 Nissan Rogue hit Keene, knocking her to the ground, cops said.

Almost immediately after being struck, Keene, who was only a few blocks away from her home, was hit by a second driver, a 40-year-old man driving a 2016 BMW, according to the police.

EMS personnel responded to the scene of the collision to find Keene lying in the road with trauma to her body. She was taken to North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital.

Keene died from her injuries two days later, on Monday, Oct. 19.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.