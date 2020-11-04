104th Precinct accepting donations for Kids Coat Drive – QNS.com

Quantcast
104th Precinct accepting donations for Kids Coat Drive
104th Precinct accepting donations for Kids Coat Drive

The 104th Precinct is  encouraging community members to donate for their Kids Coat Drive.

The 104th’s Youth Coordination Officers is hosting a coat drive for children in need within their community, which encompasses western Queens’ neighborhoods Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth.

They will be accepting donations of children’s coats until Nov. 17 at their main office, located at 64-02 Catalpa Ave. and at the Greater Ridgewood Youth Council, located at 59-03 Summerfield St.

Officers will then distribute the donated coats throughout the community.

For more information, visit the 104th Precinct’s website.

