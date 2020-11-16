Man steals AirPods, jewelry in burglary of Ridgewood apartment – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the crook who broke into a Ridgewood apartment and stole a wallet, AirPods and jewelry on Friday, Nov. 6.

Authorities says that the unidentified male suspect broke into the front door of the apartment near the vicinity of Willoughby Avenue and Onderdonk Avenue around 4 p.m. Once inside, the thief snatched the loot before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man who is approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with facial hear and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, black gloves, a white face mask under his chin and eye glasses.

Authorities on Nov. 14 released surveillance photos of the suspect that were obtained from 18-54 Willoughby Ave.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.