Work to improve water quality in Ridgewood starting soon on Cypress Avenue – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Work to improve water quality in Ridgewood along Cypress Avenue is underway.

The Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is replacing a 60-inch water main and combined sewers along Cypress Avenue, and will be working in the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Dekalb Avenue from Monday, Nov. 30, to Friday, Dec. 4.

DDC is undertaking a $51 million project that will replace water mains to improve water service reliability and combined sewers to reduce street flooding in Ridgewood. To date, the contractor has replaced 9,600 feet of water mains and 2,170 feet of combined sewers.

The contractor is replacing 4,000 feet of 60-inch water mains and the remaining 525 feet of combined sewers on Cypress Avenue between Willoughby Avenue and Himrod Street and on Himrod Street between Cypress Avenue and Grandview Avenue.

As part of the final street restoration after the infrastructure has been replaced, the curbs, sidewalks and roadways impacted by construction will be reconstructed. The roadway on Troutman Street between St. Nicholas Avenue and Flushing Avenue has already been reconstructed.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. DDC notes bus service at Cypress Avenue and Dekalb Avenue intersection in Ridgewood could be slowed down due to the reconstruction work. Traffic in this area will be manned by the flaggers at the work site.

Construction on Cypress Avenue began in April of this year, while work on Himrod Street began in May 2019. The project is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2022.

This story was updated on Nov. 23 at 4:15 p.m.