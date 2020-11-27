Quantcast
Can NYC Restaurants Survive the Pandemic? Stratis Morforgen Is Betting On It! – QNS.com
News

Can NYC Restaurants Survive the Pandemic? Stratis Morforgen Is Betting On It!

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on

BY JILL CARVAJAL

It is Back to the Future with Stratis Morfogen.

No, this is not the name of a science fiction time machine but instead an entrepreneur and restaurateur who has made plenty of big bets in his career and continues to do so today in the midst of the pandemic.

Morfogen tells Schneps Connects, CEO Joshua Schneps about his experience from local diners to founding Phillipe Chow to Brooklyn Chop House in lower Manhattan. Morfogen and his team stepped up to the “plate” and served NYC first responders in the earlier part of the year and is now gearing up to open a 14,000 square foot restaurant in the West Village and a series of automated and futuristic take out shops featuring no human interaction called Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and yes, they are located in Manhattan.

Listen to the podcast here. 

Every Thursday as part of our new Schneps Connects Podcast Series, we will feature exceptional leaders like Stratis while we pull back the curtain on their proudest accomplishments, biggest challenges and all the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York