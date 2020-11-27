Can NYC Restaurants Survive the Pandemic? Stratis Morforgen Is Betting On It! – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JILL CARVAJAL

It is Back to the Future with Stratis Morfogen.

No, this is not the name of a science fiction time machine but instead an entrepreneur and restaurateur who has made plenty of big bets in his career and continues to do so today in the midst of the pandemic.

Morfogen tells Schneps Connects, CEO Joshua Schneps about his experience from local diners to founding Phillipe Chow to Brooklyn Chop House in lower Manhattan. Morfogen and his team stepped up to the “plate” and served NYC first responders in the earlier part of the year and is now gearing up to open a 14,000 square foot restaurant in the West Village and a series of automated and futuristic take out shops featuring no human interaction called Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and yes, they are located in Manhattan.

Listen to the podcast here.

Every Thursday as part of our new Schneps Connects Podcast Series, we will feature exceptional leaders like Stratis while we pull back the curtain on their proudest accomplishments, biggest challenges and all the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps.