Quantcast
Cops investigate sudden death of man inside Elmhurst home – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Cops investigate sudden death of man inside Elmhurst home

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 36-year-old man inside his home in Elmhurst on Sunday night.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call at about 8:59 p.m. for a man found unconscious inside an apartment house on Elbertson Street near Britton Avenue.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found EMS units attending to Rafael Marquez, 36, who lived at the location and was in apparent cardiac arrest. Paramedics administered CPR on him, but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

EMS brought Marquez’s body to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police sources said there were no apparent signs of physical trauma on Marquez, nor any known medical history that would’ve led to his demise.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story first appeared on amny.com.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York