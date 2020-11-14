Four-alarm fire rips through businesses in downtown Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Firefighters labored for more than six hours to put out a stubborn, four-alarm fire that began late on Friday night and wound up several storefronts in Downtown Flushing, Queens.

The Fire Department said just one member of the department suffered minor injuries while battling the inferno that began at 11:01 p.m. on Nov. 13 inside 136-11 38th Ave., which houses a hair salon on the top of the two-story, attached building.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the second-floor hair salon as firefighters worked around it to reach the fire and put it out.

According to FDNY sources, the fire began in the basement and then quickly spread to the upper floors and an adjoining building. The four-alarm event brought out 39 FDNY units with 168 members on duty, along with the 109th precinct and EMS units.

The injured firefighter was brought to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, FDNY sources said. No civilian injuries were reported.