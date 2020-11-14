Quantcast
Four-alarm fire rips through businesses in downtown Flushing – QNS.com
Four-alarm fire rips through businesses in downtown Flushing

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters labored for more than six hours to put out a stubborn, four-alarm fire that began late on Friday night and wound up several storefronts in Downtown Flushing, Queens.

The Fire Department said just one member of the department suffered minor injuries while battling the inferno that began at 11:01 p.m. on Nov. 13 inside 136-11 38th Ave., which houses a hair salon on the top of the two-story, attached building.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the second-floor hair salon as firefighters worked around it to reach the fire and put it out.

Firefighters from Ladder Company 138 wait for water as heavy smoke pushes from the Ishow hair salon during a four alarm fire at 111-36 38th Ave. in Flushing early Saturday morning. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

According to FDNY sources, the fire began in the basement and then quickly spread to the upper floors and an adjoining building. The four-alarm event brought out 39 FDNY units with 168 members on duty, along with the 109th precinct and EMS units.

The injured firefighter was brought to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, FDNY sources said. No civilian injuries were reported.

Firefighters finally brought the inferno under control at about 5:11 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause was not immediately known, and the FDNY Marshals are now investigating.

This story first appeared on amny.com.

