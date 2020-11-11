Queens senator honors veteran with Hall of Fame award in Douglaston – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES

Senator John Liu honored the sacrifices and accolades of a Bayside U.S army veteran with the 2020 Veterans Hall of Fame Award outside of the American Legion Post #103 in Douglaston on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The recipient, Sebastian D’Agostino, is the commander and property owner of American Legion Post #103, a title he holds as dearly as his veteran status – he underscores that he is both the president and building manager to all who ask.

He was joined by fellow veterans, Michael O’Kane, a former New York State Senate Veteran honoree and previous president of Chapter 32 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Boy Scouts of America members, and community spectators who gathered to commemorate his service.

Held on Veterans Day, the annual ceremony has been celebrating the men and women of the armed forces since the early half of the 20th century and usually commences with an award ceremony in the Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in Albany. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held in Douglaston this year.

“Every year, I have the privilege as State Senator to honor a veteran from our community, who has really gone above and beyond in so many ways. Commander D’Agostino is just that person. I want to present him this plaque and thank him for everything he has done for our county, for our community here, and all the veterans as he is still the president of Post #103, which is a big job in itself,” Liu said.