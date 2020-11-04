Leader of National Urban League joins Resorts World panel for career day event – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Seeking to help college students in a time of job market insecurity and an unstable economy, Resorts World Casino New York City hosted a recent virtual career day with National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, author of the new book, “The Gumbo Coalition.”

Morial, the former mayor of New Orleans, shared his life experience and provided career advice with the participants.

“To be a great leader, you must be able to unite people from all backgrounds with seemingly competing agendas to come together under a common cause,” Morial said. “I am honored that Resorts World supports my vision of coalition building and investing in the development of future leaders.”

Joining Morial were Resorts World Casino New York City and Resorts World Catskills employees and executives who talked about working in the hospitality industry, discussed the job skills that helped their careers and provided advice for surviving in a post-COVID world.

“During one of the most challenging economic environments of our lifetime, it is our duty to help this generation of college students so that they can be well-prepared to enter the job market and build careers,” Resorts World Chief Marketing Officer Darlene Monzo said. “We are incredibly grateful to have been joined by a luminary and visionary in Mr. Morial and not only did the students gain tremendously from his perspective, but the Resorts World team did as well.”

Additionally, Morial showcased The Gumbo Coalition Leadership University series, which he is launching in partnership with Harper Collins and One Street Books in the spring. The lecture series, sponsored by Resorts World, will provide students with tools to help them unite and work for positive change in the world. In the series, Morial shares coalition-building techniques, inspirational anecdotes and action-oriented leadership strategies.

More than 80 students from various colleges and universities including SUNY and CUNY, as well as several private schools across New York state, participated in the event and had the ability to ask questions of the panelists. The event concluded with a virtual tour of the Resorts World facilities.

“Resorts World is always looking for the brightest and most outgoing candidates who were willing to step up and provide outstanding engagement for our guests,” Monzo said. “Conducting this career day virtually is a testament to the progressive nature of our company. Those looking for an exciting career in the realm of entertainment, hospitality, and gaming were able to participate in this great event.”

Meanwhile, state Senator Joseph Addabbo commemorated nine years of Resorts World in New York City.

“I am proud today to help celebrate Resorts World Casino New York City’s nine-year anniversary here in South Ozone Park. For nearly a decade, Resorts World has provided entertainment for thousands of our local residents and visitors alike,” Addabbo said. “The casino has been an outstanding community partner and created over a thousand jobs, many of which have been filled by residents of the immediate communities. In addition to providing our state with billions in state revenues, Resorts World NYC has contributed to New York state over $3 billion in educational funding, I would like to congratulate the entire Resorts World NYC team on this amazing milestone and look forward to working with them in the future.”